MISSING: $10,000 beloved pet macaw stolen from home

POLICE have appealed for help to find a pet macaw stolen from Nimbin.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said Nimbin police were investigating the theft of 13-month-old Paulie.

"He was stolen from a home on Cullen Street Nimbin between 1pm and 5pm on Thursday,” he said.

"Paulie has his right wing clipped and answers to his name.

"He is valued at at least $10,000 but more importantly he is a much loved pet.

"The owner is devastated by Paulie's theft as they were close companions.

"Stealing someone's pet is a really awful thing to do. Hopefully the person who took it will hand him back.”

If you can assist, phone Nimbin Police Station on 02 6689 1244 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E71459313.