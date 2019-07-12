Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nimbin police have appealed for information over the theft of pet macaw, Paulie.
Nimbin police have appealed for information over the theft of pet macaw, Paulie.
Crime

MISSING: $10,000 beloved pet macaw stolen from home

12th Jul 2019 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have appealed for help to find a pet macaw stolen from Nimbin.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said Nimbin police were investigating the theft of 13-month-old Paulie.

"He was stolen from a home on Cullen Street Nimbin between 1pm and 5pm on Thursday,” he said.

"Paulie has his right wing clipped and answers to his name.

"He is valued at at least $10,000 but more importantly he is a much loved pet.

"The owner is devastated by Paulie's theft as they were close companions.

"Stealing someone's pet is a really awful thing to do. Hopefully the person who took it will hand him back.”

Nimbin police have appealed for any information about Paulie's wherabouts.

If you can assist, phone Nimbin Police Station on 02 6689 1244 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E71459313.

macaw nimbin nimbin crime northern rivers crime pet theft richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pet sanctuary owner faces court over animal cruelty charges

    premium_icon Pet sanctuary owner faces court over animal cruelty charges

    Crime RSPCA inspectors raided her property after a formal complaint was made about a concern for animal welfare.

    • 12th Jul 2019 1:15 PM
    REVEALED: Revamp of Ballina airport terminal now finished

    premium_icon REVEALED: Revamp of Ballina airport terminal now finished

    News The $4.6 million project has made a huge difference

    • 12th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
    Lismore pole dancers show off skills in prestigious comp

    premium_icon Lismore pole dancers show off skills in prestigious comp

    Community "Lismore is now known for its pole dancing prowess”

    VOTE NOW: 13 best burger joints in Northern Rivers

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 13 best burger joints in Northern Rivers

    Food & Entertainment Where is the best place to get a burger on the Northern Rivers?