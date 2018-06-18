Miss Money finding our missing pennies

SUPR SLUETH: Money Catch senior private investigator Deanna Mannix and assistant Cathy Gauci look for money you may be owed.

SUPR SLUETH: Money Catch senior private investigator Deanna Mannix and assistant Cathy Gauci look for money you may be owed. Marc Stapelberg

PRIVATE investigator Deanna Mannix doesn't just track down missing persons, she also finds missing money.

"No two days are ever the same,” she said.

"We do a lot of work with international people, they come to Australia and forget about their bank accounts, shares and dividends who forget about them, people from Russia, Europe, Finland and the UK.”

Located at the Goonellabah Business Hub in Slade St, Ms Mannix said Money Catch has been active in the Unclaimed Money Industry since 2006.

She said she loves her job and she is proud of the work her team undertakes.

"We have locating thousands of people worldwide that have unclaimed money, assets and property owing to them,” she said.

"We are a professional investigative firm dedicated to locating individuals, corporate companies, trusts and beneficiaries who are unaware of unclaimed money, assets owing to them.”.

Ms Mannix said she was drawn to Goonellabah Business Hub as she had moved to the town a few years earlier.

"Our main part of the business is unclaimed money,” she said.

"Every state has unclaimed money and we have a free unclaimed search on our website people can punch their name into.”

Ms Mannix said people can also search through 30 unclaimed money databases not available to the general public which people can also access through the Money Catch website.

She said Money Catch has provided services to address the complexities of unclaimed money for over 10 years.

"We provide a comprehensive array of business services to help companies and people,” she said,

"We have been the leading professionals within Australia to date and are the most accomplished, knowledgeable and responsive unclaimed money company in the country.”