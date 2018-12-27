Not wicked, just misogyny on four wheels

Not Wicked, just misogynist. This camper van sends a message to the families having lunch in Grafton on Thursday, as well as women in general.

YOU know it's holiday time when those Wicked Campers multiply and spread like the venereal disease of the Pacific Highway.

Despite what's happening in Australia, the hire company continues to champion misogyny in this country with their degrading slogans as another 68 dead women disappear down the drain of domestic violence this year.

But it's just a bit of fun, lighten up. They're just words. Provocative but hilarious, right?

I'd like to see the knuckleheads' mission statement responsible for giving birth to such poetic pus.

If you're offended by the company's constant mantra that women are only on this planet for for one thing - that would be catering to the penis and the male ego attached to it, in case you were wondering - than that's your problem.

Yes, that ol' testicle is still scrambling for oxygen in this #metoo climate but it's demise can't be too far away. As long as mummy's little darlings choose to drive these camper vans, resorting to ridicule is one way to bide time until social castration ultimately takes place.

In the meantime explain that to the mother who was out having lunch with her teenage son and tween daughter and who alerted us to the motorised 'misogymobile' parked in front of them at a Grafton food court area full of families.

Does she explain the slogan and then remind her children that boys and girls deserve to be respected equally? And how this will mean her son's generation will perhaps be the one responsible for zero deaths of women due to male violence?

Maybe she can use it as an educational tool in protest to the ones driving it. God knows women in this country have had to deal with worse than a sexist camper van. Vroom, vroom bring on 2019.