Misconceptions about aboriginality on stage

[MIS]CONCEIVE uses hip-hop, physical percussion and rhythmic cultural pattern to express motifs from contemporary Aboriginal archetypes.

Through the assertion of a continuous Aboriginal dance canon, the dance project rejects, reveals and re-educates modern (mis)-understandings of Indigeneity.

[Mis]Conceive argues that 'knowledge' does not equal comprehension.

Books are not their covers. One size does not fit all.

The piece's developer and chroeographer, Thomas E.S. Kelly, was the recipient of this year's Dreaming Award for emerging artists aged 18-26 years) at the National Indigenous Arts Awards.

We had a chat to the Bundjalung, Wiradjuri and Ni-Vanuatu artist ahead of the Lismore performance

What does the Dreaming Award means to your career?

The Dreaming award is such a prestigious award that receiving it instantly benefits my career. The biggest thing about it that benefits my career is my confidence in myself.

The support from the indigenous arts community that what I am doing is exciting and important is the best thing I could ask for. Especially in an environment when the arts is constantly on the chopping block this support allows me to keep forging ahead.

What role has Lismore and NORPA played on advancing your career?

I have been involved with Lismore ever since my first Far North Coast Dance Festival that I danced in.

And I first came to NORPA for the beginning stages of what became Djurra and since have been supported with residencies and now I am bringing my first work to the area.

What can we expect of [Mis]Conceive as a show?

[Mis]Conceive is a dance theatre work with four performers. It's physically charged, it's funny and important. Especially being a born-and-bred Bundjalung boy I'm sure many people will connect with the work.

Why did you think this was an issue that could be tackled via arts and dance?

Dance and choreography allows new worlds to be created without having to verbally prescribe them.

This is important to me because people are able to get out of the show what they want.

If I just say what's wrong and place it on a platter then I feel sometimes it's not always taken.