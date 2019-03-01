Mirani can speak to 43 million Indonesians

TOP PERFORMER: Mirani Astawa receives her certificate for first in Bahasa Indonesia Beginners from NSW Minister of Education Rob Stokes.

A FORMER Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School student has proven her excellence, topping the state in her course and bringing home a prestigious scholarship.

Mirani Astawa was first in the state in the HSC last year in Indonesian Beginners.

43 million people are Bahasa Indonesia native speakers according to their 2010 census.

Australia's two-way trade with Indonesia was worth $16.5 billion in 2017, making Indonesia our 13th largest trade partner, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Miss Astawa, who completed the language course through the Southern Cross School of Distance Education, recently journeyed to Sydney to receive a certificate from NSW Minister of Education Rob Stokes.

She has also been awarded a Lottie Maramis scholarship by the Australia Indonesia Association of NSW (AIA).

The prestigious award honours Lottie Maramis, AIA founding member and long time patron, and is a $500 cash scholarship supporting former Year 12 students to study Indonesian at university.

The AIA was founded in 1945 to support the cause of Indonesian independence and now focuses on promoting friendly relations between the two countries.

AIA education member Michael Kramer said the association proudly supports the study of Indonesian in NSW schools from K-12 through these and other programs.

"At a time when some schools are cutting their Indonesian language programs it is good that distance education remains an option for students wishing to study Indonesian,” Mr Kramer said.

Ms Astawa acknowledged the support she received from distance education teacher Ilian Yang for her success.

Since graduating, Ms Astawa has started an International Studies course at the University of NSW in Sydney.

She recognised the career opportunities Indonesia offers, and will continue her study of Bahasa Indonesia throughout university.