Miranda Kerr reveals new baby plans

Aussie supermodel and mum-of-three Miranda Kerr has revealed billionaire husband Evan Spiegel wants to expand their family.

The Australian supermodel and skincare entrepreneur has revealed that her husband, billionaire Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, has his heart set on having another child.

Kerr and Spiegel have two sons - Hart, two, and Myles, eight months - and share custody of nine-year-old Flynn from Kerr's previous marriage to actor Orlando Bloom.

Miranda Kerr has three sons, Flynn, 9, Hart, 2, and Myles, eight months. Picture supplied

"Honestly, I'm not sure if I want to have another baby; I know my husband wants to have another one, but I'm not 100 per cent sure," Kerr, 37, told the Gritty Pretty podcast.

"So I'm really taking it all in and enjoying this experience with them."

Kerr, who was promoting her Kora Organics skincare line on the beauty podcast, added that she had always secretly wanted to be a mother to three boys.

"I love being a mother at heart. I'm excited to watch my boys grow and see the bond that they develop. It is kind of madness in this house," she said.

"My little two-year-old Hart looks up to Flynn so much. He follows him around and calls him brother Flynn … I'm just excited to see what the next six months brings."

Miranda Kerr is married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel. She revealed he wants another baby. Picture: @mirandakerr/Instagram

Having grown up in Gunnedah in NSW before moving to Brisbane, Kerr has made a point of ensuring her children, all of whom were born in the US, felt Australian.

"They all know they are Australian. Flynn is so funny; he just loves his vegemite on toast and so does Hart," she told Gritty Pretty.

"I can't imagine them feeling any other way apart from Australia is one of their homes. They just feel connected to Australia."

"My family has spent a lot of time with them. Even when we are away from them we talk on Snapchat all the time; the kids think it's hilarious because you can video call on Snapchat and put all the funny lenses on … great grandma having the doggie lens on and the kids are in hysterics."

Flynn is set to become a sibling again, with Bloom expecting another child with singer Katy Perry.

Originally published as Miranda Kerr reveals new baby plans