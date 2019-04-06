Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men miraculously walked away uninjured after a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.
Two men miraculously walked away uninjured after a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning. Claudia Alp
News

Miraculous escape following Cannonvale rollover

Claudia Alp
by
6th Apr 2019 11:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO MEN have miraculously avoided injury after a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.

A Whitsunday Police spokesperson said the car rolled just before 8.30am, but surprisingly there were no injuries to the men, both in their 20s.

The car overturned in bushes down a steep embankment, pushing in the metal rails of a pedestrian walkway.

 

A car is perched down an embankment following a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.
A car is perched down an embankment following a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning. Claudia Alp

The spokesperson said the car will be towed away about 2pm today, but the walkway has been cordoned off by police tape until that time.

Police closed the east-bound lane on Shute Harbour Rd opposite Whitsunday Business Centre for about 30 minutes while emergency crews were on site.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said no one was taken to hospital following the incident.

 

A pedestrian walkway has been cordoned off after the rails were damaged in a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.
A pedestrian walkway has been cordoned off after the rails were damaged in a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning. Claudia Alp

Police investigations into the cause of the incident remain ongoing.

cannonvale rollover editors picks
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    'Conspicuous courage': Allan McQueen never forgotten

    premium_icon 'Conspicuous courage': Allan McQueen never forgotten

    Community IT HAS been 30 years since a police officer, who grew up in Kyogle and Ballina, was mortally wounded in the line of duty.

    Darwin's music darling ready for Bluesfest

    premium_icon Darwin's music darling ready for Bluesfest

    Whats On Caiti Baker to perform second ever solo show in Byron

    • 6th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    War and Treaty make their Australian debut

    premium_icon War and Treaty make their Australian debut

    Music Husband and wife bring the soul music to Bluesfest

    • 6th Apr 2019 1:00 PM
    How technology is changing access to law and justice

    premium_icon How technology is changing access to law and justice

    Business Roadshow discusses digital disruption facing the legal industry