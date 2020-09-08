‘Miracle’ mum hospitalised while waiting for COVID-19 results

HOBART miracle mum Adele Walker is lucky to be alive after suffering a cardiac arrest while having to wait for medical treatment until after returning a negative coronavirus test.

Ms Walker said she noticed her health had deteriorated in May when the simplest of tasks, including walking up stairs, had become a challenge.

After an appointment with her GP she was instructed to have X-rays and blood tests to determine what was wrong.

But before she could attend pathology clinics Ms Walker was told she must test negative for coronavirus - a test she took immediately.

The next day while awaiting her coronavirus results - which she was told would take some days to return - Ms Walker took a turn for the worse.

"It all happened when I went to feed the chickens. It felt like the air was being sucked out of the shed,' she said.

"My husband called the paramedics and I remember them putting a breathing mask on my face. I'm told I then went into cardiac arrest and they performed CPR on me for 45 minutes."

Ms Walker said the next thing she remembered was waking up at the Royal Hobart Hospital days later.

The Mt Rumney mother spent 10 nights there, five days of which were in the intensive care unit.

"I was put in an induced coma because my body had basically shut down," she said.

"During that time doctors told my family my best case scenario was brain damage or not being able to walk. One of the women looking after me called me her 'miracle lady'."

It was found Ms Walker had deep vein thrombosis in her leg that had slowly broken off into her lungs.

"I'm lucky to be alive. I wrote a letter to the paramedics who were called out. It took a long time for me to say thank you, because how do you say thanks to someone who saved you?" Ms Walker said.

She said she hoped lessons would be learned after almost dying because COVID-19 testing held up her required medical treatment.

"I hope authorities look at it and say, 'OK, we could do better'," she said.

"Perhaps there could be a medical centre available for those who really need attention.

"If that was available doctors would have found the clot on my lungs and I would have been in ICU earlier and wouldn't have gone through that trauma."

A Department of Health spokesman said urgent medical care was offered to people symptomatic of coronavirus if they were self isolating.

"People awaiting a test result are encouraged to phone their GP and discuss any upcoming scheduled tests or procedures, and should not hesitate to seek care by calling triple-0 in emergency situations," he said.

It comes after Tasmanian mother Emily Bluett last month deplored changes to the state's health system which she said denied her daughter treatment for an ear infection because the child had a runny nose and hadn't returned a COVID test

