FATEFUL DECISION: Dick Schroder saved little Bobby when he found the dog on the side of the road.
Pets & Animals

MIRACLE: Little Bobby reunited with owner four years later

JOSH PRESTON
by
29th Apr 2018 12:01 AM
COOLOOLA Dairy Farmer and animal lover Dick Schroder has successfully reunited an 8-year-old dog with its owner - four years after it first went missing.

Mr Schroder found himself in a bind when he noticed the seemingly stray Maltese Shih Tzu-cross running towards his truck at a Marmor rest stop last week.

Returning from his regular delivery route to Mackay, Mr Schroder decided to take the little dog home with him when it began following the truck as he drove away.

The 65-year-old said he initially wasn't sure whether or not he was helping the dog by taking it.

 

Mr Schroder described Bobby as a
"I saw this little bloke come wandering out of the grass and thought it was a bit strange, but I didn't worry too much, I thought there must be a car or caravan around I couldn't see," Mr Schroder said.

"When I went to drive off he was following the trailer in the dust, and I thought I just had to pick him up.

"He wasn't afraid of the truck, which made me think he wasn't a stranger to being in one.

"I wondered whether I was pinching him or helping him, but there were no houses or cars in the immediate area."

Upon arriving home and going to a local vet, Mr Schroder learned via microchip scan the dog's name was Bobby and had been missing from Emerald, some 306 kilometres away from where they met in Marmor.

Mr Schroder placed a call to the owner and looked after Bobby until her arrival at his Gilldora farm on Friday afternoon.

Speaking on the bond the pair formed throughout the week, Mr Schroder called Bobby a "special dog".

"He's all about making friends with anyone and everyone, he's a busy little bloke.

"There are stories that only he would be able to tell."

 

Vicki Mason was reunited with Bobby after 4 years, after Dick Schroder found the dog at a rest area last week.
Original owner Vicki Mason said she was "shocked" to hear her dog had been found such a long time after she lost him in Marlborough.

"I can't believe it, I haven't been able to settle since (hearing the news)," an emotional Mrs Mason said.

"At least if he didn't come home he would've had someone caring for him.

"He's been around a bit.

"He's got a brother waiting for him at home, he's meant to be with us."

 

Mrs Mason had some kisses for Bobby upon their reunion.
Mrs Mason said she'd send photos of Bobby back to Mr Schroder once the dog was finally re-homed.

