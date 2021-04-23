Miracle find 30 years after tragic accident

A well-known Cairns political figure has had a personal item returned in amazing circumstances 30 years after he lost it during an accident that put him in a wheelchair.

Former state member for Cairns and current division 2 councillor Rob Pyne shared the discovery of his missing wallet this evening.

According to Mr Pyne, Yorkeys Knob Boating Club reached out to him after a worker discovered it near the boat ramp, where they'd been building a new toilet block.

"It's pretty amazing. It just shows why we should look after the marine environment - the stuff that's out there hangs around," he said.

A wallet belonging to former Cairns councillor Rob Pyne, washed up from the Yorkeys Knob Boat Ramp. It dates back 30 years ago, around when Mr Pyne was injured in a diving accident. Picture: Facebook.

Mr Pyne believed the wallet had been lost during the diving accident that rendered him a quadriplegic in 1991.

He had been out sailing with his fiance and father and mother-in-law when he went for a dive in the water and broke his neck.

"Putting two and two together, that's all I can think it came from," he said.

Some of the items found in the wallet include business cards from Mr Pyne's time working at the public trustee, old bank cards, and a driver's licence, the last one he ever had.

Even though it came from the time of the injury that caused his disability, Mr Pyne was left nostalgic by the discovery.

Division 2 Cairns regional councillor Rob Pyne. Picture: Stewart McLean

"You come to terms with these things over the years," he said.

"I was door knocking in White Rock when I was running for a Council election and a guy named Barry came to the door, who told me he was the guy who rescued me from the boat accident.

"When you live in the same town, these things happen."

Eagle-eyed readers will note the birthdate on the driver's license - April 23, one day out from when Mr Pyne shared the discovery.

Originally published as Miracle find 30 years after accident that left ex-MP in wheelchair