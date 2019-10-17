Miracle fightback after mum almost killed on driveway

Bayview Heights mum Simonne Stephens, 42, who was critically injured after being hit by a car and dragged 40m after it rolled down a steep driveway on October 5. Picture: Supplied

SIMONNE Stephens' family were told by doctors to prepare themselves for the worst as she fought for her life after a freak accident.

The mother-of-two was bleeding internally, had multiple broken bones, possible head trauma and horrific grazes across her legs after being trapped under a car and dragged 40m when it rolled down a steep Bayview Heights driveway.

But after multiple surgeries, including one on her spine, she has begun a miracle recovery journey.

"She's a fighter," brother Shanne said.

"They couldn't stop the bleeding at first.

"It was a scary week there because at the start we didn't know about her spinal cord."

He said the car ended up in the middle of the road, while Simonne was in the garden near the side of the road.

Still conscious she told the first person who reached her: "You might want to call an ambulance".

Mr Stephens said an off-duty nurse who lived nearby raced over to help and stayed with her until emergency services arrived.

It will likely be weeks before Ms Stephens is allowed to leave the Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital as she will likely need a skin graft on the severe grazes on her legs and also has a broken pelvis.

Son Jesse, 13, and daughter Charlie, 11, are being cared for by family and have been speaking to their mum over the phone, including just after she emerged from surgery last week in the intensive care unit.

Mr Stephens said it had been difficult to know what to tell them when the incident initially happened and they were unsure whether she would survive.

The driveway in Bayview Heights where Simonne Stephens, 42, was hit by a car and dragged 40m after it rolled down a steep driveway. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"We didn't want to tell them too much, just that mum had been in an accident," he said.

"We had to tell them a bit more (when she was transferred to Brisbane) because they would be able to see mum for a couple of weeks."

The incident is going to put huge strain on the single mum's family as she runs a small cleaning business which will likely have to shut down now.

Mr Stephens has launched a GoFundMe page to assist which has already amassed more than $5500.

He said he had been overwhelmed by the support.

"I've just been blown away by it already, people who have never even met my sister (have donated)," he said.

A 55-year-old Bayview Heights man has been charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving in relation to the incident and is due to appear in court on October 22.

The car has been seized for a mechanical inspection as investigations continue as to why it rolled.