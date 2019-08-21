‘Miracle’ escape as stolen car hits home

From left to right, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kaur, Samdeep Kaur and Dilbag Singh had a lucky escape after their West Richmond home was hit by a stolen car. (AAP Image/Dean Martin)

From left to right, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kaur, Samdeep Kaur and Dilbag Singh had a lucky escape after their West Richmond home was hit by a stolen car. (AAP Image/Dean Martin)

A "MIRACLE" was the only thing that saved four people from possible death when a stolen car smashed into a West Richmond home while trying to escape police.

Harpreet Singh's family were on a video call to friends when a Holden Statesman - driven by a teenage girl - made impact with his Marion Rd home about 1.15am on Wednesday.

Bricks crumbled and walls collapsed to dust, but somehow Mr Singh's brother and cousin, and their partners, walked away unscathed.

"Damage like this puts people's lives at risk," Mr Singh, 32, said.

"(They) don't really care about others. (And) we were just trying to see who was inside, we wanted to help them."

But the car's occupants - two teenage girls, 18 and 16, and a 21-year-old man - bolted from scene.

Minutes earlier, the trio refused to stop for a RBT on Marion Rd at Netley, police say.

The car, which was allegedly stolen from West Lakes this week, was followed by an unmarked patrol vehicle before it clipped a median strip and crashed into the home near Passmore St.

"Four lives were just saved, it was a miracle I'd say, a miracle," Mr Singh said.

"They are just lucky the car (didn't hit them).

"I'm lucky enough to see them OK. It was scary."

The incident caused a dangerous gas leak, forcing emergency services to set up an evacuation zone around the crash site.

"When I heard it I thought the roof fell down," Mr Singh said.

He said another car crashed into the home a few months ago. It is the third time the property has been damaged by a vehicle in 10 years.

All three alleged offenders, from Port Adelaide and Semaphore, have been charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle. They had minor injuries.

The driver will be hit with an additional charge of driving without due care.