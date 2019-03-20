Minor parties’ bizarre policy demands

Gone … paintball guns from the Firearms Act.

Gone … paintball guns from the Firearms Act.

CUT household lawnmower emissions, stop new Coles and Woolworths stores and deregulate paintball guns could be among the demands issued to major parties hoping to form minority government.

Minor parties in NSW hoping to leverage a potential deadlock state election result between Labor and the Coalition could bring a sprawling range of niche issues to the table in return for their support.

The Shooters, Farmers and Fishers Party policies include removing paintball guns from the Firearms Act, expanding bow hunting and recreational four wheel driving on beaches.

Allowing people to "hunt" pests like birds, mammals and lizards in public areas is also listed among the party's policies.

Gone … the weekend mowing venture.



The NSW Greens has hundreds of policy points on 49 different topic areas including moving the Kingsford Smith Airport away from the Sydney basin, reducing carbon emissions from lawnmowers, wood fire heaters and outboard motors, and blocking supermarket developments pending a review.

The party's policy platform also includes encouraging employers to allow breaks for exercise at work, and banning advertisement that promotes "excessive" consumption.

What the minor political parties find important.

Former Greens turned independent MP Jeremy Buckingham said the party's shift away from critical environmental issues has fuelled bitter factional fights.

"If ending capitalism is your first step to fighting climate change, you've got it all wrong," he said.

Mr Buckingham said he believed the party was "totally incapable" of making a minority government deal due to the "extreme Stalinist" views of party leaders.

"There's no way they'd be able to form a minority government deal because their list of demands are too unrealistic," he said.

Last month prominent Greens councillor Edwina Clifton quit the party because she felt environmentalists were "not welcome".

Former Greens turned independent MP Jeremy Buckingham.

It comes as NSW Labor launched a series of attack ads seeking to capitalise on Greens infighting.

Billboards and social media videos, released just after Labor secured preferences from the Greens, have been rolled out in key progressive seats including Ballina, Tweed and Lismore.

A Greens party spokesman said "any consideration" on forming minority government with Labor would be based on "prioritising climate change and addressing inequality".

"If the ALP seeks to form minority government we will be entering into discussions to advance our election platform," he said.

A Shooters party spokesman said state support for a royal commission in the Murray Darling Basin Plan, protecting farmers against animal rights extremists and boosting regional health services would be among their list of demands.