Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo of flood waters at Billinudgel.
File photo of flood waters at Billinudgel. Sue Gardiner
News

WARNING: BoM issues minor flood alert

24th Feb 2018 8:14 AM

A MINOR flood warning has been issued for Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the Initial Minor Flood Warning 8:56 am this morning.

They said minor flooding was expected at Billinudgel today.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the catchments of Marshalls and Lacks Creek in the past 24 hours with up to 88 mm recorded at Main Arm in the 24 hours to 8am this morning.

The Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel is expected to reach the minor flood level (2.50 m) around midday Saturday, with further rises possible.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways.

billinudgel bom flood warning flood waters northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star
REAL ESTATE CRASH: High flyer's fall from grace

REAL ESTATE CRASH: High flyer's fall from grace

News REAL estate agent’s lavish lifestyle revealed as probe of finances continues.

Surfing scientists uncover mysteries of the ocean

Surfing scientists uncover mysteries of the ocean

News How a morning surf is helping combat climate change

Arrest made after historical break-in

Arrest made after historical break-in

News Herbal vaporisers and few thousand dollars cash stolen back in 2013

Cafe to close for refurbishments during 'low season'

Cafe to close for refurbishments during 'low season'

News "There are no plans to close the cafe long term,”: CEO

Local Partners