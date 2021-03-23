FLOOD WARNING: Wilsons River could reach 5m in Lismore

The Northern Rivers seems to have so far dodged the moderate to major flooding and damage to infrastructure which has beset much of eastern NSW.

Despite this, a minor flood warning for the Wilsons River at Lismore was issued late yesterday afternoon.

The Wilsons River at Lismore was expected to exceed the minor flood level last (Monday) night. The river level may reach around 5 metres by Tuesday afternoon.

Northern Rivers State Emergency Service conducted 33 responses to calls for assistance including four flood rescues in the past 24 to 48 hours.

According to State Emergency Service Northern Rivers Inspector Dominic Walls, members had been very busy helping people whose homes have been struck by falling trees, leaking roofs, clearing roads and supplying sandbags.

But he said motorists driving through flooded roads continued to chew up SES resources.

He said SES members "attended several successful flood rescues" at Bangalow, Eltham and Bilambil.

"We have people with four wheel drives who are relying on past experience of driving through flood waters," he said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Helen Reid said hydrology gauges had detected high levels of rain in Houghlahans Creek at 198mm and Alstonville with 187.8mm up to 9am Monday.

Ms Reid said the topography of a certain area could affect rain readings.

"It's a whole lot of places that have picked up (high rain)," she said.

"There might have been pockets of heavier rainstorm close to a thunderstorm, but sometimes the landscape, the topography or whether the rain gauge is located at one side of the hill or another can bring a very different result," she said.

The forecast in Lismore today is for another 35-60mm, clearing to showers on Wednesday, with a top temperature of 29C, before becoming sunny on Thursday and Friday.

The rest of the Northern Rivers can expect much of the same.

Casino can expect between 35-60mm on Tuesday, Tweed Heads 50-90mm, Byron Bay 40-70mm, Ballina 35-70mm, Kyogle 30-50mm and Evans Head a further 40-70mm.