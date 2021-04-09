Minor flood warning as Richmond River peaks

Flood waters have innudated several locations across the Northern Rivers. photo Geoff Potter.

SES have issued their final flood warning for the Richmond River as it peaks across several Northern Rivers locations.

According to the latest information from Northern Zone Commander Chief Superintendent Steve Patterson, the Richmond River at Coraki peaked at 3.54 metres on Thursday morning with minor flooding.

Coraki river levels have since fallen below the minor flood level of 3.4 metres.

At Burngawalbin, the river peaked at 3.25 metres on Thursday with minor flooding.

It too has since fallen below minor flood levels of 3 metres.

Chief Superintendent Patterson said there is no further flooding expected at both Bungawalbin and Coraki.

However there is still likely to be water in and around Bungawalbyn Creek, southwest of Coraki, and near Coraki Caravan Park.

At Bungawalbyn, there "may still be water over low-lying roads and rural areas".

What residents likely to be impacted by flooding should do:

• Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

• Keep in mind road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational commitments

• Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates on NSW SES Northern Rivers Facebook Page, Bureau of Meteorology website or The Northern Star updates

• Raise movable items, such as furniture as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

• Secure outside belongings and before leaving turn off the power and water and take essential medicines and clothes with you

• Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.

In life threatening situations call triple-0 (000) immediately.

