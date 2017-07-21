Minnie the darling wombat passes on

FURRY-NOSED DARLING: On Friday July 21 Minnie the wombat passed away. In 2015 she was the latest addition to The Macadamia Castle's array of animals and became the darling of the park. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

AROUND 1pm on Friday, Minnie, the most-loved wombat on the Northern Rivers passed away at the Macadamia Castle.

On Facebook The Macadamia Castle team made the sad announcement.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful girl Minnie the wombat,” hey said.

"Minnie has had ongoing issues with her internal organs that even the best medical care and attention could not reverse. All of our staff will be mourning the loss of our furry and cuddly little family member, so please stop by and cheer them up with your wombat stories.”

However, there will not be another furry-nosed sweetheart to take her place and charm staff and visitors alike in the near future.

"Sadly, due to a change in regulations we are not permitted to replace our wombat any time soon. We hope that you continue to be aware of the uphill battle our little excavators of the outback have ahead of them, and keep helping wildlife where you can. Continue to read to your kids about wombats, support wombat awareness organisations such as WAO and try to connect with our native animals in animal parks or the wild.”