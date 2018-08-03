Menu
Minister's office responds to councillor's fix council offer

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd Aug 2018 12:07 AM
A COUNCILLOR'S push to sit on Ipswich City Council's advisory panel could come to fruition, with the Local Government Minister not ruling it out.

Division 7 Councillor David Martin yesterday confirmed he had asked the State Government to grant him a position as advisor to an administrator.

The spokesman instead reconfirmed previous promises on the appointment.

"The Minister has already ruled out appointing any ex-politicians as administrator," he said.

"The role of administrator will be determined once parliament has dealt with the bill."

A bill to remove 11 Ipswich councillors will go before the house and is expected on August 21.

When it is signed by the Governor, councillors will be removed and an administrator appointed to lead the city.

Cr Martin said his experience within the council and disconnection with allegations of corruption would make him a good advisor to the administrator.

