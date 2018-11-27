Minister’s grim warning over baby rapist fiend

Lawyer Howard Brown is representing the victim’s family in today’s hearing and said he was concerned Wade was seeking to live in a rural property about 20km from Tumut.

Corrections minister David Elliott has vowed to take legal action if the state parole authority lets a man who raped and murdered a toddler out of jail this week.

The State Parole Authority will hold a hearing on Tuesday to decide whether to release sex offender Douglas James Wade, 55, on parole.

Wade was sentenced to 36 years jail for the murder of his girlfriend's 22-month-old daughter in Tumut in southern NSW in 1989.

Wade, who had been babysitting the girl when he killed her, was also sentenced to 10 years for raping the girl.

Mr Brown said he was concerned the property could potentially allow Wade access to unaccompanied schoolchildren waiting for the bus.

Corrections Minister David Elliott. Picture: AAP

He was also worried the property's isolation would make it difficult for police to monitor him or have reception for electronic monitoring.

"I don't even know whether a community corrections officer has actually physically attended the property, between the hours of 7.30 and 9am to see how many kids are on the road waiting for the bus," Mr Brown said.

"I suspect the location will not be suitable for a monitoring tracker … it's certainly not one of the conditions they have foreshadowed."

Wade is currently allowed day release so he can work part time. When on day release he must wear an ankle bracelet.

"The offender, aged 55, has spent 30 years in prison. He was sentenced in 1988 to a maximum 36 years in custody with a non-parole period of 26 years and was first eligible for parole in August 2014. His sentence expires in August 2024," A Corrective NSW spokesman said.

"If released to parole, the offender will be subject to strict conditions and supervision."

Mr Elliott, however, said he would take legal action if Wade is granted parole.

"The State Parole Authority considers a range of factors when determining whether an offender should be released to parole, with community safety at the forefront of that decision making."

"The State Parole Authority refused the offender parole in 2014, 2015 and 2016."

"The CSNSW Commissioner will be opposing parole for this offender."

"If the offender is granted parole, I will seek urgent legal advice to determine if SPA's decision can be challenged in the Supreme Court of NSW."