Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said he supports the advise given to him by the Local Drought Committee.
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said he supports the advise given to him by the Local Drought Committee. Kevin Farmer
News

Minister slams claims regulation reforms will hurt industry

Carlie Walker
by
18th Jul 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FISHERIES Minister Mark Furner has hit back at claims from the State Opposition that changes to Queensland's fishing regulations will damage the industry.

Mr Furner said the former LNP Government had originally started the reform process with its 2014 report, known as the MRAG report.

"The LNP then tried to hide the report from Queenslanders because it does not have the courage to do what's necessary to build a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren," Mr Furner said.

"In contrast, the Palaszczuk Government released the report and has developed, consulted on and fully funded a 10-year program of reform to give Queenslanders a world-class fisheries system.

"Tony Perrett's myths about the impacts of quotas are refuted by the LNP's own MRAG report.

"Mr Perrett's comments are lazy, ill-informed sniping and they do the fishing industry, and indeed all Queenslanders, a massive disservice."

Mr Furner said he had met with the Queensland Seafood Industry Association and other commercial fishing representatives on many occasions to discuss reforms and how to support the commercial fishing industry.

"I highly value their contributions," he said.

fishing fishing reform mark furner queensland regulations
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WATCH: Surf rage accused brings inflatable mat to court

    premium_icon WATCH: Surf rage accused brings inflatable mat to court

    News THE Lennox Head man allegedly tried to hold a woman's head underwater during an incident last year.

    • 18th Jul 2019 9:38 AM
    Call for cameras to catch beach hoons at South Ballina

    premium_icon Call for cameras to catch beach hoons at South Ballina

    News Resident is sick of the 'disregard' of the no-vehicle sanctuary zone

    100 homes, 400 jobs on hold at Ballina development

    premium_icon 100 homes, 400 jobs on hold at Ballina development

    Council News The developer is taking the council to court

    5G jitters? Scientists debunk the myths and true concerns

    premium_icon 5G jitters? Scientists debunk the myths and true concerns

    Health Are you worried about the impact of 5G? Read on...