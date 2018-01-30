Minister leaves 'questions unanswered' in child snatch saga

Shadow Minister for Family and Community Services Tania Mihailuk is calling for a comprehensive investigation into how a woman was able to make off with her toddler son during a supervised visit last Friday.

THE state opposition is calling for a comprehensive investigation into how a Northern Rivers mum escaped with her toddler during a supervised visit in Lismore last week.

Police held serious concerns for the welfare of a 29-year-old woman and her two-year-old son after she allegedly snatched the toddler during the visit at a Family Community Services building about 10.40am last Friday.

A mass search of more than four hours ensued around the region before the pair were eventually found in bushland on the outskirts of Nimbin.

Shadow Minister for Family and Community Services, Tania Mihailuk accused minister Pru Goward of "burying her head in the sand, leaving key questions unanswered”.

"Given a child has been exposed to perilous circumstances, one would expect Minister Goward to order a comprehensive investigation. Anything less is reckless and unconscionable,” Ms Mihailuk said.

"Is the Northern NSW FACS District adequately resourced for supervised visits? Has appropriate support been extended to local caseworkers? And is this just the only incident we know of?”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Ms Goward said the minister was aware of the incident and that a review would take place.

"FACS works with casework specialists and staff to review any incidents that raise the risk of a visitation,” the spokeswoman said.

"These reviews allow staff to make decisions around the level of supervision and oversight required to ensure safe contact between a child and their family”.