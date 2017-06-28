Minister for Mental Health to tour Lismore Base unit

LISMORE has been named with several regional centres that will take part in community consultation's for the State Government's review of seclusion, restraint and observation practices in the mental health system.

The news comes as Minister for Health Tanya Davies tours Lismore Base Hospital's mental health unit later this afternoon during a visit to the region.

Lismore's mental health unit has been at the centre of controversy following harrowing Coronial inquest findings into the death of mother of two, Miriam Merten at the facility in 2014.

Ms Merten's shocking death sparked the government review and and extension to an on-going NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into health services.

Other consultation locations include: Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Orange, Queanbeyan, Sydney, Wagga Wagga, Western Sydney and Wollongong.

Mrs Davies said the exact dates and venues for community consultations will be published on the NSW Health website soon.

Part of the review also is asking for the public to share their experiences of mental health care at NSW Health facilities.

The review, led by NSW Chief Psychiatrist Dr Murray Wright, is now open for written submissions.

Mrs Davies encouraged current and former patients living with mental illness, from their families, their carers, mental health workers and other members of the community to reach out.

"I recognise people want to be heard and I cannot stress enough how vitally important their experiences are to this review,” Mrs Davies said.

"An independent expert panel, led by Dr Wright, will use all the information gathered to examine legislation, policy, clinical governance and practice standards, as well as make recommendations to support staff and implement change,” Mrs Davies said.

Written submissions can be made via post or email and should be lodged by July 31, 2017.

For more information, to lodge a submission or express interest in the community consultations visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/patients/mentalhealth/Pages/default.aspx .

For concerns related to other aspects of the NSW mental health system, members of the public are invited to contribute to the Parliamentary Inquiry into the Management of Health Care Delivery in NSW via the Parliament of NSW website or contact pac@parliament.nsw.gov.au .