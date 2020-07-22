Menu
Ten temporary accommodation pods will be supplied for people who lost their homes in the bushfires.
News

Mining magnate delivers ‘pods’ for bushfire victims

22nd Jul 2020 12:00 PM
TEN families who lost their homes during the devastating bushfires will soon be able to live in temporary accommodation pods.

The pods are being delivered through a partnership between the state government and mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said up to seven temporary accommodation pods would be supplied for Nymboida households and one each in Kangaroo Creek, Myall Creek and Busbys Flat.

“While the government is supporting bushfire affected families staying in local motels, most much prefer to be on their own land as they rebuild,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Finding a way for people to stay safely and securely in their own community, and close to family will provide benefits that reach far beyond the physical structure itself.

“The pods provide people with a solid roof over their head in the lead up to winter, while they work through the rebuilding process.”

The recovery pods are not designed for long-term accommodation.

Once people’s homes are rebuilt, the pods will be removed and stored and possibly used again in future disaster recovery operations.

The pods

7.2m x 2.4m in size

Fully self-contained

Come with 2300 litre water tank

Can operate on the included 5 KVA generator or use a 15-amp external plug-and-play mains connection

Toilet, shower and small open kitchen with a two-burner stove.

Lismore Northern Star

