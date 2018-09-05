Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Abbot Point Coal Terminal.
Abbot Point Coal Terminal. Cas Garvey
News

Adani-owned company faces $2.7m fine

by Chris Lees
5th Sep 2018 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COMPANY which Adani owns faces a maximum fine of $2.7 million.

In a statement, the Department of Environment and Science said it had charged Abbot Point Bulkcoal Pty Ltd with contravening a temporary emissions licence.

The charges relate to an alleged unauthorised discharged of sediment water at Abbot Point, near Bowen, during Cyclone Debbie.

"It is alleged (Abbot Point Bulkcoal) discharged sediment water from a location called W2 - that was eight times above levels authorised by DES in the temporary emissions licence," the statement said.

Abbot Point Bulkcoal contested a $12,190 penalty infringement notice in relation to the discharge.

"Following this election, DES conducted a formal investigation in accordance with its usual practice," the statement said.

This charge comes after that investigation.

The matter is listed for mention in the Bowen Magistrates Court on October 23.

This charge is not in relation to the Caley Valley Wetlands.

The statement said no known environmental impacts occurred because of the discharge.

Related Items

abbot point bulkcoal pty ltd adani coal environment mining

Top Stories

    Spiritual healer tells court he felt 'raped' by blog

    premium_icon Spiritual healer tells court he felt 'raped' by blog

    News 'The level of intrusion went to another level', Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon tells court

    Wettest September in 12 yrs: Torrential rain smashes records

    premium_icon Wettest September in 12 yrs: Torrential rain smashes records

    Weather Yesterday was the wettest day of 2018 for one town

    • 5th Sep 2018 3:28 PM
    Second opinion over fake cancer mum's mental health

    premium_icon Second opinion over fake cancer mum's mental health

    Crime Doctor to prepare another report as Casino woman appeals sentence

    7 great new places to eat in Lismore

    premium_icon 7 great new places to eat in Lismore

    Business These businesses have helped turn the town into a foodie heaven

    Local Partners