MINI TORNADO: Reports of a mini tornado on the Northern Rivers have been discussed on social media as the region expereinced some wet and wild weather. Picture: Liana Turner
News

‘Mini-tornado‘ lashes region with ‘scary’ winds and rain

Alison Paterson
27th Jul 2020 8:45 AM
REPORTS of wild weather including a mini tornado show that this is not winter as usual in our region.

Over the weekend when heavy rain fell across much of the Northern Rivers, one resident claims she witnessed a “mini tornado”.

On social media, Jo Tree posted: “A mini tornado just went along the top of the ridge from the north towards Rose Road. It formed and passed through so quickly, it was wild. The noise and wind was scary, even from the edge of it. I hope it didn’t cause any carnage.”

Ms Tree said the incident occurred around dusk.

“It happened just on dark, I was looking for a missing goose and feeding cows,” she said.

“Most people would have been inside at the time, but it was so loud, anyone near its path would have to have heard and felt it.

“I hope it disappeared quickly.

“Hard to know from inside a small crater valley … can only really see weather from the south coming in.”

Ms Tree’s post received more than 60 comments.

Duncan Wilson posted: “Reminds me of the tornado that erupted through Dunoon in 2008.

“I saw that forming in the clouds above Lismore as it headed to Dunoon.

“A couple of years later we had water spouts (a tornado over water) that hit Lennox Head and caused a fair amount of damage.”

Tarang Bates posted: “Yes, we heard that at the bottom of the ridge … it was eerie.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has been contacted for comment.

Did you see the “mini tornado” and get photos or video? Send it to us at news@northernstar.com.au

bureau of meteorology heavy rain mini tornado northern rivers weather wild weather
Lismore Northern Star

