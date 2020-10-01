Menu
Storms have cropped up in some parts of the Northern Rivers.
Weather

Hail falling across parts of the Northern Rivers

Rebecca Lollback
by
1st Oct 2020 1:10 PM
UPDATE 2.10pm: THE afternoon storm has dropped hail at The Channon.

The hail was small and fell lightly for a brief period.

 

Original story: A SNEAKY lunch time storm could see a few drops of rain in your area this afternoon.

>>> Cyclone, flooding risk for Northern Rivers during La Nina

According to the Bureau of Meteorology rain radar, storm activity is hovering around Lismore and Casino this afternoon.

There have already been a few spots of rain and thunder can be heard in Lismore.

It comes after a warm and sunny morning - temperatures have hit 26 degrees today.

>>> WASTED GEM: Will iconic pub ever reopen?

The afternoon is expected to be partly cloudy with winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening.

Surf conditions may be more powerful than they appear and are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming.

northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

