Hail falling across parts of the Northern Rivers
UPDATE 2.10pm: THE afternoon storm has dropped hail at The Channon.
The hail was small and fell lightly for a brief period.
Original story: A SNEAKY lunch time storm could see a few drops of rain in your area this afternoon.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology rain radar, storm activity is hovering around Lismore and Casino this afternoon.
There have already been a few spots of rain and thunder can be heard in Lismore.
It comes after a warm and sunny morning - temperatures have hit 26 degrees today.
The afternoon is expected to be partly cloudy with winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening.
Surf conditions may be more powerful than they appear and are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming.