Crime

Mini crossbow, drugs found in car during random breath test

16th May 2019 6:17 AM
A MAN has been arrested after he was allegedly found with ice, an "unknown powder" and a miniature crossbow.

Police will allege that during the early hours of Wednesday, officers stopped a car on Ballina Rd, Lismore for a random breath test.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said police spoke to the driver, a 32-year-old Nimbin man, and had cause to search him and his vehicle. 

"Police located three grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with 14 grams an unknown powder and a miniature crossbow," he said.

"Checks on his licence revealed that he is a disqualified driver. "

The man will face Lismore Local Court in July on drug and disqualified driving charges.

Acting Sgt Henderson said further charges may be laid once an analysis of the crossbow and powder had been carried out. 

