The Hardwick family - Lisa, Bradley, Cooper and Isabella
The Hardwick family - Lisa, Bradley, Cooper and Isabella
News

MINERS’ TRIBUTE: Families to gather in peaceful space

7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:52 AM
A PEACEFUL space in Moranbah to illuminate the memory of miners lost on the job will be a quiet place of healing and support for Lisa Hardwick.

The love of her life and father to her beautiful children, Bradley Hardwick, died at Moranbah North mine in February 2019.

With his name etched into a bronze plate on sandstone, Brad will be remembered alongside 12 other miners whose hat lamps were also extinguished on the job.

Bradley with Cooper and Isabella Hardwick
Bradley with Cooper and Isabella Hardwick

For Lisa, when she heard about the construction of the Moranbah Miners' Memorial in Town Square to acknowledge their loved ones, she said she felt a sense of peace.

"To have somewhere to go, in order to help with our healing and process the hurt was something I found comfort in," the mother-of-two said.

"Losing Brad has not just affected our family but his friends and work colleagues too.

"To have this sacred place to help us all heal and come together to remember their beautiful lives here on Earth is a beautiful thing.

"I am truly grateful to all those involved in creating this beautiful monument and space.

"Thank you for taking the time and consideration in the planning and design process.

"I believe the end product is sure to be fitting to honour our dearly departed.

"I'm looking forward to the unveiling and being surrounded by the community and family.

"In times like these we need much love and support. Moranbah certainly delivers that."

Lisa and her children, Cooper and Isabella will place a miner's lantern on their loved one's name at the Moranbah Miners' Memorial service which begins at 5.30pm on Friday at Town Square.

Lisa, Brad, Cooper and Isabella Hardwick
Lisa, Brad, Cooper and Isabella Hardwick




