Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
contact us
contact us
Crime

Miner in court after reaction to 'wife's affair'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
8th Nov 2019 2:00 AM | Updated: 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINER is struggling to come to terms with the end of his long term relationship after finding out his partner was cheating on him with a married man.

The 37-year-old miner breached a police protection order and a temporary domestic violence order by contacting his former partner via messenger apps on his phone and calling her in September and October.

He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 6 to three charges of contravening orders.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the man sent about 12 messages from his phone using various apps and then called her over two days, after changing settings on his phone to private number.

He said some of the messages included requests for the victim to have the charges against him dropped, and wanting to talk about what went wrong in the relationship.

Snr Constable Rumford said the victim told the defendant to stop calling her.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the defendant was working away in the mines when he discovered his partner had been having an affair with a married man.

He said he initially struggled, leading to the offending, but had now taken steps to deal with the break up.

The man was fined $500 and no convictions were recorded.

More Stories

editors picks rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        premium_icon Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        Crime A LENGTHY hearing is expected for a court case involving a Casino childcare centre accused of "corporal punishment".

        Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        premium_icon Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        Environment The council has been inspecting the site of the business

        When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        premium_icon When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        Council News Committee member talks about how plans are progressing

        Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        premium_icon Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        News She's done flood rescues, helped during fires, attended crashes