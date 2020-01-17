Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Rabbitt was killed while working at Blackwater's Curragh coal mine.
Donald Rabbitt was killed while working at Blackwater's Curragh coal mine.
Business

Mine owner provides update on CQ death probe

Melanie Whiting
17th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL tyre and wheel rim fitting activities have been suspended at a Blackwater mine following the death of an experienced tyre fitter on Sunday.

Curragh mine owner, Coronado Global Resources, provided an update to investors on the horrific workplace tragedy that resulted in the death of Donald Rabbitt, 33.

The company is conducting its own investigation into the incident and is also assisting third parties with their reviews.

"Operations at the Curragh Mine Complex have been suspended since January 12, 2020 when an employee of Thiess was fatally injured during a tyre change activity in the main workshop," the company's statement read.

"The Queensland Mines Inspectorate subsequently visited the mine and issued a directive that requires all relevant tyre and wheel rim fitting activities be suspended until the Inspectorate is satisfied that these activities can recommence safely.

"Coronado will not permit these activities on its site until both the company and the Inspectorate are satisfied with the safety of these activities."

Workers at Curragh Mine participated in safety sessions yesterday morning.

The company said unaffected areas of the Curragh complex would gradually resume operations from today at the earliest.

Coronado chief executive Gerry Spindler said the welfare and safety of its employees and contractors, as well as supporting Mr Rabbitt's family, were its priorities.

"Our hearts go out to those mourning the loss of a loved one, friend and valued colleague," Mr Spindler said.

Coronado and Thiess are continuing to provide counselling and support to employees and their families.

blackwater coronado global resources curragh coal mine donald rabbitt mining death
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        premium_icon 'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        News “IT FEELS like a burn, it feels like I’ve gone through a windscreen of a car.”

        Facebook responds after removing $14,000 Ewingar fire fund

        premium_icon Facebook responds after removing $14,000 Ewingar fire fund

        News After a week of wrangling, Nadine Myers will see Ewingar Rising rise up again

        Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

        premium_icon Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

        News POLICE swooped on a driver and found prohibited drugs in his truck

        How recycling bottles has raised thousands for Rural Aid

        premium_icon How recycling bottles has raised thousands for Rural Aid

        News DONATIONS via more than 50,000 bottles and cans recycled in the area have been...