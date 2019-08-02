Menu
Mine death inquest clouded by questions

by Pete Martinelli
2nd Aug 2019 9:10 AM
A PRE-inquest conference into the death of mine contractor Daniel Springer has ended with questions remaining about the excavator bucket at the centre of the incident.

Daniel Springer was fatally injured at the Goonyella Riverside mine in August 2017 as he removed a sheet of metal from an excavator bucket.

An BHP ­Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance report determined "stored energy" caused part of an external wear plate on the bucket to spring up and strike Mr Springer in the head.

Daniel Springer, pictured with his son Wolf, was fatally injured at the Goonyella Riverside mine in August 2017.
Goonyella Riverside mine commissioned ESCO Corporation to undertake maintenance on a number of buckets in 2014, which involved modifications to original equipment.

The court heard ESCO sought to call expert witnesses about the wear plates.

Counsel for BMA said the company was not interested in "allocating blame, fault or responsibility," as the company had already published a "frank and self-critical report".

Coroner Nerida Wilson adjourned the matter but left open the possibility of a further conference to address ESCO's concerns over the wear plates.

The inquest will be heard in Mackay in September.

