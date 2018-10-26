Mindful meditation in rock balancing

BALANCING ACT: Jedda and Peter Dinham will share the art of rock balancing and mandala art in Bargara next month.

VISITING the beach can be a refreshing and restorative experience, and Jedda and Peter Dinham are taking it to the next level.

Rock balancing and sand art are becoming more mainstream, and what started out as a form of meditation has turned into a surprisingly successful business.

The Tweed coast couple will be in Bargara soon as they travel to deliver their courses.

They have found getting back to nature is opening people's creativity and imagination. "We work with kids who have behaviour management needs and the difference before and after class is quite incredible," Mrs Dinham said.

"It's very grounding, very meditative, and very relaxing."

BACK TO NATURE: Jedda and Peter Dinham travel Queensland and northern New South Wales teaching rock balancing and mandala sand art classes. They also create stunning mandala sand works that have to be seen from above to be fully appreciated (right). Contributed

Rock balancing is all about finding the centre line of a rock and getting the various shapes and weights to align.

"What we practice is earth art," she said.

"We use anything we can find in nature, without disturbing the habitats of animals, or waterways, to bring out creativity and calmness.

"It allows people to practice mindfulness because nothing else exists in that moment.

"I'd love to say, 'this is what it gives people', but everyone's different and everyone gets something different out of it."

Jedda and Peter Dinham's next workshops will be held at Bargara on November 17 and 18. For more, phone Jedda on 0416895647.