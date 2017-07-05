Millions of old meds in homes pose health hazard to kids

Beware of the dangers of having expired medications in your home. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NOT disposing of expired and unwanted medicine could result in your child ending up in hospital.

With more than 5,000 children ending up in hospital due to medicine poisonings each year, Return Unwanted Medicines has launched a new awareness campaign that explains the dangers of keeping expired and unwanted medicine in the home and explains how people should to dispose of medicines responsibly.

It is estimated that there are millions of medicines sitting in Australian homes - either out-of-date or no longer needed posing a huge danger of accidental poisonings and medication mismanagement.

Most accidental poisonings occur in children younger than five years old, with children aged one to three years being at the greatest risk.

Return Unwanted Medicines - or the RUM Project - is a Federal Government-funded initiative that provides all Australians with a free and convenient way to dispose of expired and unwanted household medicines.

Anyone can return their medicines to any community pharmacy at any time, for safe collection and disposal.

Toni Riley, Project Manager, RUM, and community pharmacist in 2016, over 700 tonnes of medicines were collected and safely disposed of by the RUM Project, which prevented it from ending up in waterways or landfill.

"If that's only medicines collected from around 20% of the population, imagine how many more are hiding in bathroom cabinets and kitchen drawers across the country," Ms Riley said.

A Griffith University study of more than 4,300 Australians revealed that most respondents (67%) said they disposed of unwanted medicines with the usual household garbage, followed by being poured down the drain or toilet (23.3%) and less than a quarter (23%) actually disposed of their medication by returning it to a pharmacy.