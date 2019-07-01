Millions march for Pride

Millions of people around the world have taken part in LBGTQ Pride marches to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the birth of the gay rights movement.

New York

Hundreds of thousands of people descended on New York to celebrate the massive 2019 Pride march and mark 50 years since the Stonewall riots kick started the LGBTQ rights movement.

New York held a heaving Pride march as other cities including San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle also hosted parades commemorating the 50th anniversary of the clash between police and gay bar patrons that sparked the modern gay rights movement.

New York's Pride march featured 677 contingents including community groups, major corporations and cast members from FX's "Pose." Organisers say 150,000 marched, but many hundreds of thousands more than that lined Manhattan's avenues to watch them go by.

A smaller Queer Liberation March started at the Stonewall Inn, the bar where patrons resisted a police raid in 1969, and headed to Central Park for a rally.

The Pride march concluded a month of Stonewall commemorations in New York that included rallies, parties, film showings and a human rights conference.

The celebration coincides with WorldPride, an international LGBTQ event that started in Rome in 2000 and was held in New York this past week.

Turkey

Turkish police on Sunday fired tear gas and used dogs as gay rights groups and activists who defied authorities to march for the Istanbul pride parade, banned for the fifth year in a row.

Thousands of people rallied close to the popular Istiklal Avenue and Taksim Square where organisers originally planned to hold the parade, an AFP correspondent said.

The parade was banned by the Istanbul governor's office but the police allowed people to gather in a side street nearby where a public statement was made by the organisers, Istanbul LGBT+ Pride Week.

The parade was allowed to go ahead in 2014 when 150,000 people marched.

Police allowed representatives to make a short statement to the media before officers dispersed the crowd with tear gas, blocking the street. Police dogs were also at the scene.

The Istanbul Pride group said it would continue activism to get sexual orientation and gender identity recognised in Turkish laws.

Amnesty International had urged Turkey to lift the "arbitrary ban" on the pride march. It said authorities rejected all suggested locations in the city by deeming the LGBT community "societally objectionable."

The Philippines

Thousands joined Manila's Gay Pride march Saturday wielding rainbow flags and umbrellas in a push for equality, just weeks after the nation's leader sparked outrage by declaring he'd been "cured" of homosexuality years ago.

While the Philippines has a reputation of being accepting of gay and transgender people, same-sex marriage is outlawed and legal protections are nearly non-existent.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly used gay slurs against critics, and told a crowd last month that in his younger days he "cured" himself of homosexuality with the help of "beautiful women".

"He's absolutely wrong on that one. That's not how it works!" said marcher Noel Bordador, 55, an episcopal priest.

But Bordador told AFP that the gay community faced deeper issues than worrying about Duterte's outrageous comments.

"Can I get married here? Do I have rights?" he asked. "Legal protections, that is what we are fighting for." Divorce, abortion and same-sex marriage are all illegal in the deeply Catholic nation, where a gay rights bill has made very little progress in the legislature after decades of pushing.

Gay Pride marchers numbered some 30,000.