How to score a 10-day holiday

Pope Francis delivers the ‘Urbi et Orbi’ from the balcony of St Peter’s basilica after the 2018 Easter Sunday Mass. During the Holy Week, Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to his resurrection on Easter. Picture: AFP/Vatican Media

Millions of Aussies are expected to take a 10-day holiday later this month as Easter and Anzac Day coincide for the first time since 2014.

The coincidence of the two national public holidays, which won't happen again until 2025, means that by taking just three days of annual leave - or chucking three sickies - workers can enjoy a week-and-a-half off.

Good Friday this year falls on April 19, followed by Easter Monday on April 22 and Anzac Day on Thursday April 25. That leaves just Tuesday April 23, Wednesday April 24 and Friday April 26 as the only "business days" in the 10-day period.

"If people want to take leave over the Anzac Day and Easter period they should put in for leave now," said Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive James Pearson.

"It'll be very tempting for some people to take that Friday off between Anzac Day and the weekend as a sickie, but please don't call in sick on that morning. Organise ahead of time to have leave. If you do that you give your manager and workmates time to plan and don't leave them or the customer in the lurch."

Mr Pearson said unscheduled absences "can soar by 25 per cent or more" when public holidays come so close together.

"We know from experience that people taking sick leave on a Friday in this situation could be as many as 200,000 workers, that's a cost to Australia of over $60 million," he said.

The $60 million figure is a simple calculation of the number of work hours lost multiplied by the median wage. "So it's a significant hit," he said. "It's a real issue and it's completely avoidable simply by people organising ahead of time to take leave."

Mr Pearson said he wouldn't be taking leave that week "but as it happens I'll be spending some of that time working from home".

"The more notice people can give their managers of their leave plans, the more likely they'll be able to take the leave when they want, as long as the business can accommodate it," he said. "Do the right thing and give your bosses as much notice as possible."

The date of the Easter, which commemorates crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, is not fixed but instead follows the lunar calendar. Easter Sunday is always the first Sunday after the first full moon after March 21.

The national day of remembrance for Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in war, Anzac Day falls on April 25 each year.

