Millionaire leaves partner of 42 years nothing

A will in the UK has been successfully contested. Picture: iStock

A MILLIONAIRE landowner left his longtime partner nothing in his will - despite living as man and wife for 42 years.

Wynford Hodge, 94, was worth more than £1.5 million ($2.8 million) when he died but chose to leave his fortune to two tenants who had been kind to him in his final years leaving his long-term spouse penniless.

In a letter attached to his will after his death last year, Hodge - who owned Parsonage Farm and Caravan Park in Amroth, Pembrokeshire - was adamant he did not want wife Joan Thompson, 79, or her four children to inherit any of his fortune.

He dubbed his wife "financially comfortable" despite her having a modest £2,500 ($4,561) in the bank.

Joan has been forced to live off benefits in a nursing home despite desperately wanting to return to the family estate where she had friends on the caravan park.

The property where the couple lived prior to his death. Picture: iStock

In a shock move she was saved from poverty after a judge overturned the final wishes.

Judge Jarman has effectively rewritten the wealthy businessman's will by handing Mrs Thompson a £225,000 ($410,000) cottage on the estate.

The Judge ruled Hodge had failed to match up to his responsibilities to his long-term partner.

He also ruled the landowner's belief that his wife would need no financial support after his death as a "mistake".

In addition to the cottage widow Joan will receive almost £190,000 ($346,000) in cash to pay for the refurbishment and to provide her with reasonable financial support.

Her late partner, who was suffering from prostate cancer, made more than ten wills before his death.

In hospital before he died Hodge told Joan "not to worry as she would be well looked after", Cardiff High Court heard.

But in his final will he chose to leave it all to tenants Karla Evans and Agon Berisha who had carried out unpaid errands and helped him with his shopping.

Joan and her young son Dean moved into a caravan at Parsonage Farm in the 1970s and into the farmhouse with Mr Hodge soon afterwards.

She then took to working on the farm and caravan site without pay while helping care for Mr Hodge's mother. She later acted as her partner's main carer when his health began to fail.

The judge ordered that the £225,000 cottage be transferred to her where she could be looked after by son Dean and his wife.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.