Million dollar runner to visit our region

30th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
MATES: Andrew Biszczak of The Million Dollar Run with ambassador Johnny.
MATES: Andrew Biszczak of The Million Dollar Run with ambassador Johnny. Contributed

ANDREW Biszczak and his family have sold everything they own including their dream home to raise desperately needed funds for The Butterfly Children of Australia.

Andrew will run 3000km from Adelaide to Brisbane as part of his campaign the The Million Dollar Run, with the goal of raising a minimum of $1 million to help find a cure for people with a rare and shocking skin condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

He will run from Wardell to Byron Bay on Thursday and Friday next week.

Andrew and his wife Sonia sold their house, their business and all their assets to self-fund the campaign, after nearly 18 months of trying to secure a financial sponsor for this epic event.

This yet incurable disease sees these inspiring children and young adults live their lives covered head to toe in blisters.

Children with the disease are often called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as delicate as butterfly wings.

"They live their entire lives in constant, unimaginable pain - where their skin blisters at the slightest touch," Andrew said.

"There is no cure as yet and with only around 1,000 sufferers in Australia, there is also no direct government funding either."

All funds raised during the Million Dollar Run will go directly to DEBRA Australia, a not-for-profit organisation that supports people living with EB and works towards funding developments of treatments and a cure.

DEBRA Australia works mostly by volunteer basis and while research is being carried out for a cure, the researchers often spend much of their time trying to raise funds.

Donations can be made at themilliondollarrun.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  andrew biszczak northern rivers health the butterfly children of australia the million dollar run

