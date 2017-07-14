Million dollar make-over for Lismore TAFE

LISMORE TAFE will start to open its doors for students and staff from next week after large sections of its buildings were decimated by the March flood.

TAFE NSW North Coast regional general manager Elizabeth McGregor said it would take some time for business to be back to normal.

"It was an enormous amount of logistics work to set up alternative delivery sites ... and putting in transport for the students,” Ms McGregor said.

At the same time, she said there was a whole lot of work being done at the campus itself.

"Removing and disposing of flood-contaminated equipment and fittings that weren't salvageable, replacing the fire panel so fire safety was up to standard and air quality testing were also things to do,” she said.

She said a couple of rounds of testing were done to be ensure air quality was adequate after scares of mould spores had now been cleared.

She said 82 spaces on the ground floor had water through it, requiring major investment.

"It will probably be about $1 million worth of refurbish- ing, repainting and brand new equipment,” she said.

And for screen and media students who lost equipment to the water, it meant all the latest and greatest equipment.

Ms McGregor said not all floors required the same level of refurbishment and re-equipping.

"For students whose classes are happening in those spaces, they'll be able to go back,” she said.

"We're not going to let go of our alternative accommodation just in case there is some sort of hold-up.

"There'll be some students and staff back next week.”