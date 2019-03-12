Menu
Crime

Million dollar drug bust at routine traffic stop

12th Mar 2019 3:52 PM
POLICE have located more than $1.5 million worth of cannabis during a routine traffic stop near Ipswich last night.

At 7pm officers from Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad were carrying out patrols when they intercepted a Hyundai iLoad on the Warrego Highway at Minden.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.

A 27-year-old Laidley man was expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today on one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

"The intercept was an outstanding result for not just the Ipswich and Minden areas, but no doubt the south east of Queensland as well, removing such a vast quantity of illegal drug from circulation," Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said.

