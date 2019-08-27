Millie's tips to living a long, happy life

AN avid dancer, great gardener, dedicated mother and wife, Lismore resident Millicent 'Millie' Livingston celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday.

The much-loved Mrs Livingston had an all-day celebration with her 92-year old sister Lorna, and his three sisters Janet, Sue and Jacqui plus a number of other relatives, friends and neighbours at the same house she has lived for many decades.

Millie's tip to live to 100: AFTER more than 80 years living in the area, Milie Livinston offered som tips on how to live a long, happy life during her 100th birthday.

The family celebration included an array of images of Millie and her family through the years which pretty much summed up life in Lismore for the last century: celebrating good times, helping other when disaster struck and celebrating family and community life.

Asked for the secret to lived to 100, Mrs Livingston said the tip to longevity is to work hard.

"I always worked hard, and I always did all my gardening, mowed the lawn and everything," she said.

"I never drunk alcohol in my life and I never smoked, but I loved dancing.

"Be yourself, and help everyone," she added.

Born in 1919 in Lismore, Millie was the eighth of 12 children of Charles and Sarah Andrews.

She lived her childhood years at a dairy farm in Invercauld Road in Goonellabah, went to school at Goonellabah Public, studied dressmaking at TAFE and played bowls at South Lismore where she was a club patron for many years.

Well-known for her excellent cakes and slices, Millie married Jack in 1941, had three daughters, nine grandchildren, 12 great-grand children and two great-great-grand children.

Her daughters Jacqui and Sue confirmed Millie loved going to the old Apollo Hall in Keen St on Saturday nights for a dance.

"I loved dancing, I loved going to a dance at a ballroom, or at a hall in the country," Mrs Livingston said.

Mrs Livingston celebrated over the weekend with her four living siblings - Nola, Lorna and Keith, all in their 90s.

"We lived a simple life, I had three daughters and I was married 68 years," she remembered.

She admitted she had seen a lot of changes in Lismore since she moved here in her childhood, most of them positive.

"We had a happier, simple life years ago," she said.

"We could go anywhere, we could go out and not even lock our doors!

"But that's about all I think, and now that we live here we can go to bed and still not lock our doors in this part of South Lismore."