Milk levy is great, but dairy reform still needed

Kevin Hogan has welcomed Woolworths' decision to introduce a 10 cent per litre levy to help dairy farmers. Molly Glassey

WOOLWORTHS' decision to implement a milk levy of 10 cents per litre to help dairy farmers has been welcomed by Page MP Kevin Hogan.

"This is terrific news and will help our local dairy farmers,” he said.

"The Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud has worked to make it happen. He did this after discussions he had with our local dairy farmers when he was here a couple of weeks ago.

"We all want to see our dairy farmers get a fair reward for their efforts. I think our community will embrace the levy as a real way we can help them.

"That said, the levy does not take the place of the structural reform the dairy industry needs, and I thank Minister Littleproud for his on-going work with the industry on a mandatory Code of Conduct.”