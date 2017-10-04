Military museum to share joys and sorrows of conflicts

Opening of the Northern Rivers Military Museum at the Casino Drill Hall.

Opening of the Northern Rivers Military Museum at the Casino Drill Hall.

THE doors to Casino's Drill Hall have finally opened to the public as the Northern Rivers Military Museum.

The Richmond Valley's latest tourist attraction aims to educate residents and visitors alike on local involvement in all world wars and conflicts.

The museum was designed to accurately express the region's military history, as well as share the victories, tragedies, and sacrifices of those who served their country.

At this stage, the Military Museum will be open to the public on Tuesday and Thursday between 9am and 3pm, or by appointment.

A small committee comprising members of the Casino, Lismore and Kyogle RSL sub branches and the 41st Battalion Association has spent many months collecting, preserving, and interpreting this historical collection.

The committee's vision is to create unique learning opportunities to ensure the museum becomes both a rich source of accurate information and an attractive destination for visitors.

Casino RSL Sub Branch secretary and committee president Owen Newell said the museum would be the home to a remarkable collection of stories representing generations of local service people.

"The Military Museum will acknowledge the families of the veterans, and will embrace our community's enrichment from the cultural and educational diversity people brought to the region during their service and, in many cases, brought back when they returned,” he said.

Speaking at Tuesday's opening, Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said recalling war was a precondition for understanding it, including its awful consequences, which was why it was important to put time and effort into establishing a significant collection of local involvement in all wars and conflicts for new generations.

He said an aspirational goal was to link with the Heritage Aviation Museum and Bellman Hangar at Evans Head, and the Ballina Naval & Maritime Museum to encourage tourists to visit all three museums while staying in the region.