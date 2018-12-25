Miley and Liam hold ‘secret wedding’

Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just get married? Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Wire Image

Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just get married? Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Wire Image

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married?

The longtime couple sparked marriage rumours after a photo of them seemingly cutting a wedding cake was shared on Instagram, Fox News reports.

Cyrus' pal Conrad Carr shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram story that set off the rumour mill.

The rumour mill is in overdrive after pictures emerged of what appeared to be Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth cutting a wedding cake. Picture: Instagram/Conrad Carr

In the image, the pop star is wearing an off-the-shoulder ivory gown while her Australian fiance, Hemsworth, is wearing a black suit and holding a knife with Cyrus' hand on top of his.

Standing before them is a two-tier ivory cake with flower details as well as Cyrus' mum, Tish, who is dressed down in a black shirt and jeans.

In another snap shared by Carr, pink balloons that spell out "Mr. and Mrs." are hanging on the wall.

Reps for Cyrus and Hemsworth did not return Fox News' request for comment.

The Hemsworth brothers taking some shots at the alleged wedding party. Picture: Instagram/Conrad Carr

The photo comes weeks after Cyrus, 26, called Hemsworth, 28, her "survival partner."

"So actually, Liam, I've never loved him more for this," Cyrus told Howard Stern on his radio show before the host cut in and asked her, "This is your boyfriend? Fiance?"

"Yeah, kind of-ish," Cyrus replied. "My partner, I call him my survival partner now."

The singer admitted Hemsworth does not think the term is romantic but she has "learned that it is" especially after the pair lost their home in the Malibu wildfires.

"That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible," she said. "He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which, I can tell you, is so hard."

Hemsworth and Cyrus met on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song and became engaged in 2012 only to end their relationship in September 2013.

They rekindled their romance in 2016, with Miley jetting to Australia to spend New Years with Liam's family, including his brother Chris Hemsworth, The Sun reports.

According to OK! Australia sources, the Hollywood couple previously clashed over having children - with the Wrecking Ball singer, 25, not ready to become a mum.

The source said: "He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind. He is left heartbroken.

The pair met on the set of the 2010 film ‘The Last Song’. Picture: Image.Net

"Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it. They haven't been getting along in recent months. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam.

"Family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot."

Miley previously deleted every single Instagram post she's ever made, and changed her profile picture to a solid black circle.

The boomerang couple were on and off a few times before getting engaged in 2012, but by 2013 the wedding was off.

