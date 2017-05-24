Milestones to be celebrated during Reconciliation Week

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has encouraged the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum and the 25th anniversary of the Mabo High Court decision as part of National Reconciliation Week activities.

Mr Hogan today announced $5000 grants for Lismore City Council, Richmond Valley Council and Kyogle Shire Council to support anniversary celebrations during National Reconciliation Week (May 27 - June 3).

Each council will partner with local indigenous groups to commemorate two of the most significant events in our nation's history.

Lismore City Council will partner with its Aboriginal Advisory Group, Ngulingah Local Aboriginal Land Council and Gnibi College of Indigenous Australian People.

Richmond Valley Council will partner with the Casino Boolangle Local Aboriginal Land Council, while Kyogle Council will partner with the Kyogle Reconciliation Group, Gugin Guddaba Kyogle Land Council and Muli Land Council.

"The 1967 Referendum achieved an unprecedented 90.77 per cent 'yes' vote to recognise First Australians in the Census and provide the Australian Government with the power to make laws for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," Mr Hogan said.

"The Mabo High Court case was a landmark moment in the history of Indigenous land rights, overturning the doctrine of 'terra nullius' that led to the passing of the Native Title Act 1993."

Native title is the legal recognition that some Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have rights and interests on certain land because of their traditional laws and customs. Since the Mabo decision, native title has been recognised in more than two million square kilometres of land and has led to opportunities for economic development and independence.

For more information about National Reconciliation events in our community, go to www.reconciliation.org.au/nrw/