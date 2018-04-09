Milestone reached in $48million bridge construction

Work continues on the new Tabulam Bridge.

Work continues on the new Tabulam Bridge. Contributed

THE new Tabulam Bridge continues to take shape with piling work now finished on the eastern side of the Clarence River.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said the $48 million crossing was being funded under the NSW Government's Bridges for the Bush program to improve road safety and traffic efficiency.

"With the project now six months in, it's pleasing to see some real milestones as the bridge continues to take form. Piling work is now completed on the eastern side and will start on the western side shortly," Mr George said.

Work continues on the new Tabulam Bridge. Contributed

"The temporary concrete batch plant on Tabulam Road is now up and running and will produce all of the concrete required for the bridge and operate during normal work hours.

"Current work involves driving large steel casings into the ground, placing steel reinforcement and pouring concrete.

"Activity in the site known as the 'borrow pit' continues with progressive remediation work, including topsoiling and seeding, being carried out as sections are finished.

"The site is providing all the earthwork material required to build the bridge approaches and has resulted in a large reduction of truck movements on the Bruxner Highway from as far afield as Casino and Lismore.

Mr George said the new Tabulam Bridge will improve transport productivity between the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands.

The 290 metre bridge will have one lane in each direction and also have a separate footpath for improved pedestrian and cyclist safety for the Tabulam community.

The new crossing was expected to open to traffic in 2020, weather permitting.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.