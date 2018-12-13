Mild makeover for revised 2019 Hyundai Elantra range

Starting prices dropped $500, with the new Hyundai Elantra Go derivative starting from $21,490 plus on-roads.

MINOR styling changes and shuffling of nomenclature headline changes to Hyundai's Elantra range for 2019.

Starting prices dropped $500, with the new Go derivative starting from $21,490 plus on-roads. Opt for the automatic transmission and add $2300.

Previous entry-level Active models now sit middle rung with prices beginning at $25,990.

Both maintain carryover drivetrains, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol delivering 112kW and 192Nm.

The SR Turbo badging has been deleted, replaced by Sport and Sport Premium. While prices are yet to be revealed, they will maintain the same 150kW 1.6-litre petrol turbo engine mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Current models Elantras are in run-out from $20,990 drive-away.

Key changes to the '19 range included redesigned headlights and company standard cascading grille, while at the back are updated taillights and an integrated bootlid spoiler and lower diffuser.

Inside, and Hyundai has introduced a 'Supervision' cluster, different steering wheel design as well as new trims and finishes.

Go models come with a seven-inch touchscreen quipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with full bluetooth connectivity, rear camera and sensors and a full-size spare.

Active gains leather trim and a bigger eight-inch touchscreen, satnav and an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system incorporating digital radio.

Both models (with automatic transmissions) can be optioned with a SmartSense safety pack for $1700, which incorporates blind spot warning, driver fatigue analysis, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, rear cross traffic warning, radar cruise control and power folding side mirrors.

"The attractively restyled 2019 Elantra builds on its all-rounder appeal, with a compelling new Go range-opener, a value-packed Active variant, and performance focused Sport models,” Hyundai Motor Company Australia chief executive officer JW Lee said.

"With a SmartSense safety pack, Hyundai Auto Link, and upgraded infotainment systems the 2019 Elantra is an appealing offering, with the reassurance of our five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, and Lifetime Service Plan.”

2019 Elantra Pricing

Go (m) $21,490

Go (a) $23,790

Active (a) $25,990

Options

Metallic/mica paint $495

SmartSense pack (auto only) $1700