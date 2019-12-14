Mild conditions bring relief

NSW Rural fire service inform residents that milder conditions over the last few days are assisting firefighters across the Northern Rivers Area.

With increasing temperatures forecast for early next week, firefighters are working hard to build containment lines around the Bangala Creek and Blue Gum Road fires to limit the potential for breakouts.

NSW RFS Said warn it is still important for residents to stay informed of changing conditions.

Bangala Creek:

Fire crews continue to work to contain this fire by using back burning and mineral earth breaks. Back burning is planned in the south west of the fireground today near Gilgurry and Old Main Camp Road, if weather conditions allow. They plan to do more back burning in the north of the fireground on Sunday, in an effort to contain the fire, before weather conditions deteriorate early next week. Crews continue to mop up and patrol in the south near Paddy's Flat Road. Aerial ignition specialists, and aerial firefighting support will continue across this fireground today. People in the area are encouraged to monitor conditions and know what they will do if the fire approaches.

Mt Nardi:

The fire remains under control but is burning in inaccessible terrain. Although smoke can be seen from surrounding community, there is currently no threat to properties in the area.

Blue Gum Road:

The fire is still burning in the forest area and is currently being controlled. There are hot spots in the north of the fireground and fire crews continue to work on containment of this fire.

Myall Creek:

There has been minimal activity across the fireground. Crews will continue to monitor this area over coming days.

Border Trail:

The fire remains under control.

Information

- Updates on this fire are available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling call 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

- For the latest Fire Danger Ratings go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or call 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

- Total Fire Ban rules are at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fdr-and-tobans/total-fire-ban-rules

- For information on road closures, please call the NSW RTA on 131 700 or check www.rta.nsw.gov.au. Remember roads may be closed without warning.

- For information on National Parks closures associated with this fire, please visit www.npws.nsw.gov.au

- If you need to report a new fire or require urgent assistance, dial Triple Zero (000).