Mikey McDonagh wins Oz Grom Open

Five new champions have been crowned today at the 2017 Skullcandy Oz Grom Open following a series of exciting heats in punchy one-foot shorebreaks.

Being too old for the 16-and-Under Boys division at next year's Skullcandy Oz Grom Open presented by Vissla, Lennox Head competitor Mikey McDonagh surfed excellently to claim victory in the division.

Having competed in the event for the better part of a decade, and having taken several titles, McDonagh finished his charge through the event with a bang, posting an impressive 15.27 two-wave heat total (out of a possible 20 points) to take the title.

"I didn't know if I was even going to surf in it this year because I've had so many other events on and was a bit burnt out,” McDonagh said.

"But once it got a bit closer and I saw the set up that competitive animal just came alive in me,”