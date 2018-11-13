Mikey just misses out on maiden win at QS event

NARROW LOSS: Mikey McDonagh goes to the air at the Port Stephens Pro.

LENNOX Head surfer Mikey McDonagh achieved his best result on the Qualifying Series with a runner-up finish at the Port Stephens Pro.

It has been a busy year for the 17-year-old spending his team competing between the QS and Pro Junior tour.

The QS is the pathway on to the professional tour with former Lennox Head surfer Mikey Wright currently in the mix to progress to the main tour next year

McDonagh made his professional debut as a wildcard into the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, Victoria in April.

The Port Stephens Pro was there for the taking and it took a special effort from Avoca's Caleb Tancred who was surfing in his first QS final to beat McDonagh.

The pair have surfed against each other for 10 years with McDonagh winning two Pro Junior finals against him.

"We're childhood rivals and best friends so it's definitely weird to share a QS final with Caleb,” McDonagh said.

"Getting runner-up usually stings but this isn't stinging at all. Getting second here is a huge confidence boost heading into 2019.

"I had to surf five times (on Sunday) and I adopted the mindset that every heat was a bonus. I'm in a bit of shock, to be honest.”

McDonagh looked destined to end up on the podium as he consistently posted solid heat wins throughout the event.

Both surfers will take away momentum as they prepare for the World Junior Championships in Taiwan later this month.

"To be honest it didn't feel like a QS final, it was like sharing a Pro or State Junior final with Mikey,” Tancred said.

"I really wanted to just make it into the man-on-man finals which I had never done before. "Micro (coach Glenn Hall) said I should enter this event before heading to the World Juniors and put a few heats together again, but to come away with the trophy feels unreal.”