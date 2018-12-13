NRL violence: When does ability trump morality?

To ban for life or not to ban for life, that is the question.

The NRL is back in the crosshairs this week as four players prepare to face their day in court over allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Nothing new about that. And nothing new about the debate over whether the NRL is too soft on players found guilty of mistreating women.

Jarryd Hayne leaves Burwood Local Court in Sydney on December 10. Picture: AAP



Worse still, are they hypocrites who pay lip service to the issue of domestic violence - even going as far as to publicly trumpet their support of three major anti-violence against women organisations - while continuing to employ players found guilty of crimes against women?

The four players whose names and faces have been plastered over national media this week - Jarryd Hayne, Dylan Walker, Liam Coleman and Zane Musgrove - are just the latest in a long list of NRL footballers who have to face their day in court over domestic and sexual violence allegations.

History would suggest that as long as a footballer has something to offer a club they will always get a second, or even third, chance to earn the applause and big bucks.

Some who have faced allegations, charges and convictions of violence against women have gone on to receive the game's highest honours.

Greg Inglis.

Blake Ferguson.



In 2009 Greg Inglis was ordered to attend counselling and pay $3000 to a woman's health organisation after admitting to pushing his future wife in the face with an open hand. He was suspended for just two games and this year was named Australia's captain, but voluntarily stood down after being charged with drink driving.

In 2013 Dally M Player of the Year Ben Barba faced allegations of domestic abuse. Barba left the Bulldogs under a cloud, joined the Broncos and then went on to earn a premiership ring with Cronulla before being sacked for cocaine use. After a stint in the UK he is back in the NRL with the Cowboys.

In 2014 Blake Ferguson was found guilty of indecently assaulting a woman by putting his hand up her dress at a Cronulla nightclub. He was dropped from the NSW Origin side but continued playing in the NRL. He later returned to the NSW side, played for Australia and won a premiership with the Roosters.

Other players to have been convicted for crimes of violence against women who have served bans before returning to the NRL include Robert Lui, Isaac Gordon, Kirisome Auva'a and Matt Lodge.

Noa Nadruku was acquitted on charges of having physically attacked his wife and two other women beacuse he was too drunk to know what he was doing.

In 1997 Canberra winger Noa Nadruku made headlines around the country when he was acquitted on charges of having physically attacked his wife and two other women, based on the defence that after drinking 28 schooners, six stubbies and half a bottle of wine, he was too drunk to know what he was doing.

Dropped from the Raiders, he was picked up by the Cowboys.

All of which adds to the clamorous calls for NRL players found guilty of violence against women to be banned for life. After all, the argument goes, the current system isn't working as a deterrent.

Matt Lodge has been exemplary in his behaviour since returning to the NRL.

But then, on the other hand, you have the case of Matt Lodge whose 2015 rampage against innocent bystanders in New York City - including death threats against a female German tourist - is the most publicised and debated in NRL history.

Since being re-registered by the NRL and joining the Broncos last season, Lodge has been exemplary in his behaviour. Refraining from alcohol for a year, he has begun paying compensation to his victims and quietly offered himself as an inspiration to those looking to make a fresh start in their lives.

Without rugby league, it could be argued, Lodge would have been unable to make any steps towards redemption.

For many that argument will fall on deaf ears. Lodge, and any other player who disrespects women, they would say, should never darken an NRL field again.

It is doubtful that will ever happen.